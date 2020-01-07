Heavy Rain & Storm Potential Late this Week

A quiet start to the week with sunshine and fairly mild temperatures for this time of year, but that’s going to change by later this week. A strong area of low pressure will move along a slow moving front, bringing rain and the potential for some storms. Warm, Southerly flow will bring moisture rich air Northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers will increase Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Widespread 2 to 4 inches with locally heavier amounts are possible by the time the rain ends Saturday afternoon.

Some strong storms are also possible ahead of the front Friday night with warm air in place and strong jet stream winds overhead. The Storm Prediction Center has already indicated much of Arkansas in a risk area for severe weather for Friday into Saturday morning.

The timing of the system is still somewhat in question as to whether or not the heaviest rain will be Friday night or Saturday morning. The speed of the system is also uncertain. A slower moving front will result in heavier rain amounts than are currently forecast.