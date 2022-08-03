LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On August 3rd, 2011, Little Rock recorded its hottest temperatures ever. It reached a scorching 114°.

Little Rock wasn’t the only area seeing record-breaking temperatures on August 3rd. Russelville and Fort Smight reached 115°. The hottest place in the state on August 3rd was recorded in Searcy county. Silver Hill reached 116°.

High temperatures across the state from August 3, 2011. (Data from the National Weather Service)

According to the National Weather Service, Silver Hill holds the 5th place for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Arkansas. The top spot belongs to Ozark with a reading of 120° back on August 10, 1936.