LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On August 3rd, 2011, Little Rock recorded its hottest temperatures ever. It reached a scorching 114°.
Little Rock wasn’t the only area seeing record-breaking temperatures on August 3rd. Russelville and Fort Smight reached 115°. The hottest place in the state on August 3rd was recorded in Searcy county. Silver Hill reached 116°.
According to the National Weather Service, Silver Hill holds the 5th place for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Arkansas. The top spot belongs to Ozark with a reading of 120° back on August 10, 1936.