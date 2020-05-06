How To Program A Midland Weather Radio

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-Due to COVID-19 impacting our ability to gather in large groups, the Arkansas Storm Team had to cancel our last few scheduled weather radio programming events.

While we are saddened that we were unable to finish the campaign, we understand the importance of having a functioning weather radio.

Since we cannot physically program these for you like we normally would, we have created a video that explains the process of how to program one yourself. This video is very easy to follow along and we hope it helps you.

Below this video, you will find other helpful guides that cover how to add multiple counties to your weather radio, turn off or on additional alerts, a list that shows which weather radio channel/frequency your radio needs to tune into, and battery information for your weather radio.

Again, in text form, if you need to add or adjust the current location, follow these steps:

  1. Press menu
  2. Press down arrow until you find “Select Location”
  3. Press select
  4. If you have multiple counties programmed, press down to “Multiple”| If you have a single county programmed, press down to “Single”
  5. Press select once you’ve gotten to the option you desire
  6. To add a location press down until you find a memory bank that is labeled “Empty”| To modify the current location and change it to another area, select the memory bank you desire to change.
  7. Press select
  8. Make sure “USA” is shown on the screen. Once it is, press select
  9. Make sure the state desired (Arkansas) is shown on the screen. Once it is, press select
  10. At this point, you will notice the prompt does not appear to change if you selected Arkansas as the state of choice. Since there is a county named Arkansas the county list will start with Arkansas
  11. Press the down arrow until you find your desired county. Once you have it on the screen, press select. “Set Location” will reappear once you’ve pressed select
  12. Press the menu button until you see “Saving” appear on the screen. You have now programmed the location for your radio.

How to program multiple radio to go off for multiple locations:

Many in the community prefer having multiple counties programmed into their weather radio because it helps them have a heads up when severe storms get close. In that case, at programming events, we typically include the counties that surround the county where the person lives. Below is a video that shows you how to add additional counties to your weather radio.

How to turn on alerts for other warnings/watches/advisories after selecting option to “All off”:

If you followed the steps to turn off all of warnings/watches and advisories except for tornado warnings and now you want to turn a few other alerts back on, the video below shows you how to do that.

Batteries:

When it comes to batteries, this can be your lifesaver when the power goes out. To ensure that your weather radio continues to function without electricity from the power outlet, make sure that you change out the three AA batteries every 6 months. Normally, we tell people to pick either the first day of Spring and Fall or Summer and Winter to change the batteries.

Channel/Frequency Guide for Weather Radio:

In the video, we talk about making sure you select the proper channel/frequency for your weather radio to listen to due to there being multiple towers located across the state. Below you will find images that show the county and the frequency that can be picked up in that county.

NOTE: You will notice that some counties may have multiple options for a frequency. Choose the frequency based on how clear the signal sounds.

CountyNWR TransmitterCall SignFrequency
ArkansasLittle RockWXJ55162.550
ArkansasStar CityWXJ54162.400
AshleyEl DoradoWNG725162.525
AshleyFountain HillKGG86162.475
BaxterMountain ViewWXL66162.450
BaxterYellvilleWWG54162.500
BentonFayettevilleWXJ52162.475
BentonGroveWWH38162.525
BentonSpringdaleWNG694162.400
BooneHarrisonWXN92162.525
BooneMountain ViewWXL66162.450
BradleyEl DoradoWNG725162.525
BradleyFountain HillKGG86162.475
BradleyStar CityWXJ54162.400
CalhounEl DoradoWNG725162.525
CalhounFountain HillKGG86162.475
CalhounGurdonWXJ48162.475
CarrollFayettevilleWXJ52162.475
CarrollHarrisonWXN92162.525
CarrollSpringdaleWNG694162.400
ChicotFountain HillKGG86162.475
ChicotInvernessKIH50162.425
ClarkGurdonWXJ48162.475
ClarkHigh PeakKXI92162.425
ClayJonesboroWXJ51162.550
ClayWardellWWG47162.525
CleburneLittle RockWXJ55162.550
CleburneMountain ViewWXL66162.450
CleburneRussellKXI96162.400
ClevelandFountain HillKGG86162.475
ClevelandStar CityWXJ54162.400
ColumbiaEl DoradoWNG725162.525
ColumbiaGurdonWXJ48162.475
ColumbiaTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
ConwayLittle RockWXJ55162.550
ConwayMorriltonKXI91162.475
ConwayRussellvilleWWF96162.525
CraigheadJonesboroWXJ51162.550
CrawfordFayettevilleWXJ52162.475
CrawfordFort SmithWXJ50162.550
CrittendenJonesboroWXJ51162.550
CrittendenMemphisWXK49162.475
CrossJonesboroWXJ51162.550
CrossMemphisWXK49162.475
DallasGurdonWXJ48162.475
DallasStar CityWXJ54162.400
DeshaFountain HillKGG86162.475
DeshaStar CityWXJ54162.400
DrewFountain HillKGG86162.475
DrewStar CityWXJ54162.400
FaulknerLittle RockWXJ55162.550
FaulknerMorriltonKXI91162.475
FranklinFayettevilleWXJ52162.475
FranklinFort SmithWXJ50162.550
FultonCherokee VillageWNG639162.475
FultonMountain ViewWXL66162.450
GarlandHigh PeakKXI92162.425
GarlandLittle RockWXJ55162.550
GrantLittle RockWXJ55162.550
GreeneJonesboroWXJ51162.550
HempsteadGurdonWXJ48162.475
HempsteadHigh PeakKXI92162.425
HempsteadMenaKXI97162.400
HempsteadTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
Hot SpringGurdonWXJ48162.475
Hot SpringHigh PeakKXI92162.425
Hot SpringLittle RockWXJ55162.550
HowardBroken BowWXJ65162.450
HowardHigh PeakKXI92162.425
HowardMenaKXI97162.400
HowardTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
IndependenceMountain ViewWXL66162.450
IndependenceRussellKXI96162.400
IzardCherokee VillageWNG639162.475
IzardMountain ViewWXL66162.450
JacksonJonesboroWXJ51162.550
JacksonRussellKXI96162.400
JeffersonLittle RockWXJ55162.550
JeffersonStar CityWXJ54162.400
JohnsonRussellvilleWWF96162.525
LafayetteTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
LawrenceJonesboroWXJ51162.550
LeeMemphisWXK49162.475
LincolnStar CityWXJ54162.400
Little RiverBroken BowWXJ65162.450
Little RiverMenaKXI97162.400
Little RiverTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
LoganFort SmithWXJ50162.550
LoganRussellvilleWWF96162.525
LonokeLittle RockWXJ55162.550
LonokeRussellKXI96162.400
MadisonFayettevilleWXJ52162.475
MadisonSpringdaleWNG694162.400
MarionHarrisonWXN92162.525
MarionMountain ViewWXL66162.450
MarionYellvilleWWG54162.500
MillerTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
MississippiDyersburgWWH30162.500
MississippiJonesboroWXJ51162.550
MississippiMemphisWXK49162.475
MississippiWardellWWG47162.525
MonroeRussellKXI96162.400
MontgomeryHigh PeakKXI92162.425
MontgomeryMenaKXI97162.400
NevadaGurdonWXJ48162.475
NevadaTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
NewtonHarrisonWXN92162.525
NewtonMountain ViewWXL66162.450
OuachitaEl DoradoWNG725162.525
OuachitaGurdonWXJ48162.475
PerryHigh PeakKXI92162.425
PerryLittle RockWXJ55162.550
PerryMorriltonKXI91162.475
PerryRussellvilleWWF96162.525
PhillipsMarvellWNG643162.525
PikeGurdonWXJ48162.475
PikeHigh PeakKXI92162.425
PikeMenaKXI97162.400
PikeTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
PoinsettJonesboroWXJ51162.550
PolkHigh PeakKXI92162.425
PolkMenaKXI97162.400
PopeLittle RockWXJ55162.550
PopeMorriltonKXI91162.475
PopeRussellvilleWWF96162.525
PrairieLittle RockWXJ55162.550
PrairieRussellKXI96162.400
PulaskiLittle RockWXJ55162.550
RandolphJonesboroWXJ51162.550
SalineHigh PeakKXI92162.425
SalineLittle RockWXJ55162.550
ScottFort SmithWXJ50162.550
ScottHigh PeakKXI92162.425
ScottMenaKXI97162.400
SearcyHarrisonWXN92162.525
SearcyMountain ViewWXL66162.450
SebastianFort SmithWXJ50162.550
SevierBroken BowWXJ65162.450
SevierMenaKXI97162.400
SevierTexarkanaWXJ49162.550
SharpCherokee VillageWNG639162.475
SharpMountain ViewWXL66162.450
St. FrancisMemphisWXK49162.475
StoneMountain ViewWXL66162.450
UnionEl DoradoWNG725162.525
UnionFountain HillKGG86162.475
UnionGurdonWXJ48162.475
Van BurenLittle RockWXJ55162.550
Van BurenMountain ViewWXL66162.450
WashingtonFayettevilleWXJ52162.475
WashingtonSpringdaleWNG694162.400
WhiteLittle RockWXJ55162.550
WhiteRussellKXI96162.400
WoodruffJonesboroWXJ51162.550
WoodruffRussellKXI96162.400
YellHigh PeakKXI92162.425
YellLittle RockWXJ55162.550
YellRussellvilleWWF96162.525

