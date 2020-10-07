Hurricane Delta Weakens, but Strengthening Forecast Over the Gulf.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 4 PM WEDNESDAY UPDATE – Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico around 5:30 AM CDT Wednesday morning as a strong Category 2 with max sustained wind at 110mph. The storm has since weakened as it moved over the Yucatan with winds down to 85 MPH, making Delta a category 1 hurricane.

Some restrengthening is forecast as it moves over the open Gulf tonight, and could reach category 3 status Thursday or Friday morning.

Delta will turn North over the Gulf of Mexico as it moves around the western side of an upper level ridge over the Eastern Gulf and Florida. Wind shear is expected to increase somewhat as it moves over the Northern Gulf which could cause some weakening before landfall; however, Delta could still hit the Gulf Coast as a powerful hurricane by Friday. The current forecast shows Delta making landfall as a category 3 hurricane.

The most recent forecast track has stayed pretty much the same, with landfall most likely for Central or Western Louisiana late Friday.

Delta will weaken and turn northeast after landfall, but could still bring some very heavy rain well inland. Based on the current forecast track, heavy rain could impact eastern Arkansas Friday into Saturday with lighter rainfall amounts farther west. 3 to 5 inches of rain are possible for eastern and southeast Arkansas.

All should clear out late Saturday, and Sunday should stay mostly dry for Arkansas.