Hurricane Delta Aims at Cancùn. Significant Threat for Louisiana Gulf Coast.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 PM Tuesday Update – Hurricane Delta’s rapid intensification has finally leveled off with some slight weakening this evening. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 130 MPH according the National Hurricane Center.

Delta is forecast to reach the Yucatan Peninsula as a powerful category 3 or possibly category 4 hurricane. The current forecast track takes the hurricane toward Cozumel and Cancun early Wednesday morning. A little weakening is likely as it moves over the tip of The Yucatan Peninsula, but it will not remain over land long before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.

Delta will turn North over the Gulf as it moves around the Western side of an upper level ridge over the Eastern Gulf and Florida. Wind shear is expected to increase somewhat as it moves over the Northern Gulf which could cause some weakening before landfall, but Delta could still hit the Gulf Coast as a powerful hurricane by Friday.

The most recent forecast track has shifted slightly Westward, with landfall most likely for Louisiana on Friday.

Delta will weaken and turn Northeast after landfall, but could still bring some very heavy rain well inland. Based on the current forecast track, heavy rain could impact Eastern Arkansas Friday into Saturday with lighter rainfall amounts West. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible for Eastern and Southeast Arkansas.

The Westward shift in the track brings more of a potential for heavy rain into Eastern Arkansas. If the track continues to trend West, heavier rainfall amounts may be possible for Central Arkansas.