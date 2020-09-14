UPDATE: Sally Becomes Category 2 Hurricane

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 4 PM CDT Monday – Hurricane Sally continues to intensify and is now a category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 MPH according the National Hurricane Center.

Additional strengthening is likely as Sally slows down while approaching the Gulf Coast, and could become a major (Category 3+) hurricane before landfall late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Sally will have the greatest impacts along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast based on the new forecast track, which has been shifted slightly East of the previous forecast. The New Orleans area is no longer in the cone of uncertainty.

The slow motion of the hurricane will lead to excessive rainfall with 10 locally over 20 inches along the Gulf Coast.

Sally will be slow to move after making landfall Tuesday. A cold front approaching from the Northwest will turn Sally to the Northeast and then East, keeping heavy rains away from Arkansas.

For a more detailed look at central Arkansas’s local forecast, click HERE.