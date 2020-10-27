Zeta Threatens Gulf Coast

Zeta strengthened into the 11th hurricane of the 2020 Hurricane season Monday afternoon with maximum winds of 80 MPH. Zeta made landfall over Yucatan Peninsula between Progeso and Cancún before it headed into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.

Zeta will move over cooler water within an environment of increasing wind shear as it reaches the Northern Gulf Wednesday. These conditions may cause Zeta to weaken before landfall. Zeta is forecast to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm Wednesday night along the Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to the panhandle of Florida, somewhere between New Orleans to Pensacola.

Zeta will weaken and accelerate northeast as it merges with a cold front Thursday. Zeta will not have a direct impact on Arkansas, but some heavy rain is likely across Arkansas Wednesday associated with the cold front and a strong upper air disturbance.