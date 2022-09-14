LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The perfect conditions are coming together to watch the International Space Station fly over Arkansas Wednesday night. The Space Station will be visible starting at 8:31 PM and you will be able to see it for 5 minutes as it zooms overhead.

The weather won’t be an issue. The forecast calls for completely clear skies and comfortable temperatures for viewing.

Another reason why it will be so easy to see is because of its location in the sky. It will be located 81° above the horizon, which is almost directly overhead.

Around 8:30 PM look toward the southwest horizon where it will rise above the horizon. It will be overhead around 8:03 PM and it will set below the horizon to the northeast around 8:07 PM.

Happy viewing! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

