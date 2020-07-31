Isaias Becomes the 2nd Hurricane of the Season. Threatens U.S. East Coast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tropical Storm Isaias intensified into a hurricane Thursday night with winds of 80 MPH. The storm has strengthened quickly as a burst of thunderstorm activity has developed around the center. The hurricane will move through The Bahamas on Friday before approaching Florida.

Most guidance keeps the center of the storm offshore from Florida, but the coast is still in the cone of uncertainty, so a Florida landfall is still possibility. The storm will turn more Northerly over the weekend ahead of a cold front. Isaias will then threaten the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic by early next week as it accelerates Northeast ahead of the front. The timing of the front will be important in determining how fast Isaias makes the turn North

A hurricane warning is in effect for The Bahamas and a tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Florida East Coast.