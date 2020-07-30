Hurricane Isaias Heads Toward Bahamas, Threatens U.S. East Coast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Tropical Storm Isaias intensified into a hurricane Thursday night as it moved away from The Dominican Republic. The storm has strengthened quickly as a burst of thunderstorm activity has developed around the center. The hurricane is now moving toward The Bahamas, with maximum winds of 75 MPH. The storm is expected to strengthen somewhat tonight as it moves over very warm water, but mid-level dry air and Southwesterly shear may limit intensification.

Guidance has shifted West as well as the forecast track. This means an increased risk for the Florida East Coast of Isaias making landfall. Isaias will then threaten the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic by early next week as it accelerates Northeast ahead of an approaching cold front. The system could even impact New England by the middle of the week, although likely as a tropical storm.

A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of the Florida East Coast. A Hurricane warning is in effect for most of The Bahamas.