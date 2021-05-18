Isolated severe storms possible across the western half of Arkansas today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A round of storms coming into Arkansas later this afternoon to the evening hours has the potential to develop a couple severe storms, mainly across the western half of Arkansas.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL (5%) RISK for severe storms in parts of central and west Arkansas. Locations west of a line drawn from Mountain Home, Heber Springs, Little Rock, Pine Bluff and El Dorado are included under this marginal risk.

A SLIGHT (15%) RISK for severe storms clips far west central and southwest Arkansas including Mena, De Queen and Texarkana.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a couple severe storms cannot be ruled out of the forecast.

Any storms that turn strong and/or severe will pose the threat of hail and damaging wind gusts. Flooding may also occur as heavy rain falls over already saturated soils. A Flood Watch has been issued for some parts of central and southwest Arkansas – click HERE to learn more.