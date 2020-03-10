Isolated Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday into Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tuesday will be the only dry day this week as an unsettled weather pattern sets up across the mid-south and southeast. Late Tuesday night into the day Wednesday, isolated severe storms will be possible across the entire state.

Multiple upper-level disturbances will move in from the west/southwest this week. Occasional surface areas of low pressure and cold fronts will also come into Arkansas.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK, is forecasting a marginal risk for severe storms across the state Wednesday. That is a 5% probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any point shaded in green in that part of the state. Damaging wind gusts of 58 mph will be the primary threat. Small hail will be possible. The threat for tornadoes looks to be nearly zero, but as always we cannot completely rule them out of the forecast.

Watch the latest video forecast here.