Isolated Severe Storms Possible Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a MARGINAL (5%) RISK for severe weather across north, northwest and parts of central Arkansas on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

A convective system will move from the Plains into the mid-south Thursday morning into the afternoon. Strong wind gusts as well as large hail will be the threats from any storms that turn strong and/or severe in Arkansas.

By the time the systems arrives in central and south Arkansas, it will likely be losing its energy and weakening.

A second system may develop behind the first, by mid-afternoon to our northwest. If a second system is produced, it would likely only clip northwest Arkansas.

Check back to this page for more updates in the next 24 hours. To see the full forecast, click HERE.