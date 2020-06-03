Isolated Severe Storms Possible Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of Arkansas, especially north and central, in a MARGINAL RISK (5%) for severe weather Thursday.

A cluster of weakening storms will move from Missouri to Arkansas late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As it comes into the state, though, a few storms could still be strong or even severe. In central Arkansas, an isolated severe storm will still be possible due to an upper level system sitting over the state, adding to the instability of the atmosphere and allowing storm development to continue into the afternoon.

Any storms that become strong and/or severe will threaten strong wind gusts (~60 mph) and hail.

The Arkansas Storm Team will be watching this system closely overnight Wednesday through Thursday, ready to activate for any life-threatening situation. Stay weather aware!