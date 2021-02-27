Isolated severe storms possible tonight through Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A disturbance moving along a front will bring localized heavy rainfall this afternoon through Sunday night. There is a low-end risk of localized flash flooding and a couple of strong storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has indicated a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1/5) for severe storms tonight, mainly in north Arkansas. The greatest concern for any storm that turns strong and/or severe will be hail.

There is also a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms Sunday, mainly through central and south Arkansas. The threat with strong and/or severe storms Sunday will be damaging wind gusts.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for east Arkansas. Additional rainfall may lead to excessive runoff due to saturated soil and result in flash flooding over the next 24-36 hours.

Tonight: A band of showers and storms will push northwards through northern Arkansas. Isolated hail possible in northern Arkansas. Locally dense fog may occur. Temperatures continue warming through the 50’s.

Sunday: Showers and storms will begin to push southward into central Arkansas during the afternoon as a cold front enters the state from the north. Some heavy downpours are likely. Isolated severe storms may occur with a strong wind threat. The tornado threat remains low but cannot be completely ruled out. Showers and storms will push into southern Arkansas Sunday evening. Rain totals will generally be around one inch, but local totals could amount to over two inches.

Sunday Night: Rain continues south. Severe threat diminishes.