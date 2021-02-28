Isolated Severe Storms Sunday Afternoon & Evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A disturbance moving along a front will bring localized heavy rainfall today through Sunday evening. There is a low-end risk of localized flash flooding and a couple of strong storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has indicated a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2/5) for severe storms Sunday, mainly Central and Southern Arkansas. The greatest concern for any storm that turns strong and/or severe will be gusty winds and heavy downpours. An isolated tornado risk exists along with the possibility of large hail. The time period for the risk of strong storms will be from mid afternoon through early evening Central Arkansas and mid to late evening South. Storms will push South of the State Sunday night, however, some locally heavy rain may linger into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for east Arkansas. Additional rainfall may lead to excessive runoff due to saturated soil and result in flash flooding over the next 24-36 hours.

Sunday: Showers and storms will begin to push southward into central Arkansas during the afternoon as a cold front enters the state from the north. Some heavy downpours are likely. Isolated severe storms may occur with a strong wind threat. The tornado threat is on the low but cannot be completely ruled out. Showers and storms will push into southern Arkansas Sunday evening. Rain totals will generally be around one inch, but local totals could amount to over two inches.

Sunday Night: Rain continues south. Severe threat diminishes.