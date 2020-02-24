Breaking News
Isolated strong and/or severe storms possible in NE AR Monday afternoon

Weather Headlines
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While our next storm system will likely produce rainfall and general thunderstorms for majority of the state of Arkansas Sunday night into Monday, the northeastern region has the best potential to see isolated strong and/or severe thunderstorms.

The latest model data suggests the timing of development of stronger storms to be in the afternoon hours, though could extend into the early evening.

Hail appears to be the primary threat. However, with any severe weather scenario, a brief tornado is not out of question.

