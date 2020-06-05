Isolated strong/severe storms Friday afternoon/evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We will be monitoring the development of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across mainly central and eastern Arkansas. A few of these could become strong to severe.

These thunderstorms that are forecast to develop will be forming off of an outflow boundary that is expected to drift into the state later today.

We are expecting severe weather to remain isolated but if any thunderstorm can reach severe status, damaging wind gusts would be the main concern.

Outside of the wind threat, any thunderstorm will be capable of producing lightning and heavy rainfall.

The Arkansas Storm Team will be watching this situation for you today and will keep you informed of any severe weather that threatens the state.