January 2021 weather wrap up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The first month of the new year is in the record books. Let’s take a look back at the data and highlight some interesting points.

Starting with temperatures, the main point to highlight is the warmth. 15 of the 31 days in January recorded above normal temperature. This lead to the monthly average being +2.1 above normal.

The highest temperature recorded in January was 75 degrees with the coldest reading being 22 degrees.

When looking at meteorological winter (December, January, February) as a whole so far, both December and January were warmer than normal. This continues to verify the warmer than normal trend that a La Nina pattern, which we are in, indicates should take place during the winter months.

We still have the rest of February to go, so we will have to see once those numbers finally come in how it ultimately concludes.

Switching gears to rain, we finished the month below normal by just more than an inch. Only 11 days recorded rainfall with much of it falling on just three of those days.

Again, looking back at the winter season so far, both December and January recorded below normal rainfall amounts. In a La Nina pattern, this trend is typical.

While we didn’t have a lot of rainy days, cloud cover was quite the opposite. We recorded 19 partly cloudy to mostly cloudy days with only six that were sunny to mostly sunny!