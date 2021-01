LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We have made it to a new year and a new month! Let’s take a look at what we should experience weather-wise.

Looking at January, temperatures will begin to warm. It’s subtle but a sign that we are heading towards summer. Normal high temperatures will increase by two degrees with lows as well.

Rainfall should be near 3.5 inches with our amount of daylight increasing! By the end of the month we will add a little more than a half hour.