LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new update from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows conditions worsening across much of the state.

U.S. Drought Monitor released July 21st.

Up until this morning, most of the state was in a moderate to severe drought. A small portion of northern Arkansas near Hardy and Mammoth Spring were in an extreme drought. Now, the extreme category has spread much farther south and west to include most of the Ozarks north of I-40.

Meanwhile, a very small portion of southwest Arkansas saw some small improvements near Murfreesboro and Prescott. This area was once in a moderate drought, but one day of decent rainfall last week was enough to bring those locations along the Little Missouri River back to abnormally dry conditions.

U.S. Drought Monitor released July 28th.

This update is valid based on rainfall we’ve received up until Tuesday, July 26. With a decent shot of rain moving in for late-week and the upcoming weekend, conditions will likely improve within the next week. These improvements are more likely over the northern half of the state.

The next update of the drought monitor is expected Thursday, August 4th.