Limited wintry mix Wednesday, much colder air returns for late week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE– On Wednesday a cold front will be sweeping through the state bringing with it chances for rain, a wintry mix, and some much colder air.

Beginning Wednesday morning, the cold front will start sweeping southeast through the state. Showers will be generated along the front.

As colder air spills into the state behind the front, there is decent agreement that some moisture will still be lingering around. Because of this, some wintry weather is likely across parts of northern Arkansas.

Accumulation will be limited but a mixture of snow and sleet will be possible for the far northernmost counties.

For the area highlighted in pink, including the Little Rock metro, rain will be the main form of precipitation but just before all the moisture slips out, a brief change to sleet is not out of the question. Accumulation is unlikely.

Speaking of rainfall, totals will not be that high. There could be up to half an inch across areas of east-central and southeast Arkansas where some heavier rainfall, even a few thunderstorms, form. Elsewhere, less than a quarter of an inch is forecast.

While some wintry precip is possible, only a limited number of people will be impacted by it. What will have a much larger influence on everyone in the state will be the surge of cold air and the wind.

By 7 am Thursday morning, air temperatures will have dropped below freezing statewide with windchill values ranging from near zero in northern Arkansas to the teens across the rest of the state.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.