LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock officially hit the century mark for the second time in the last 4 days on Saturday afternoon.

Little Rock also hit 100° on Wednesday. The last time Little Rock had seen triple digit temperatures before this week was September 1st, 2021.

Currently 100° is the warmest temperatures Little Rock has seen all year. If we hit 101°, that will be the first time we have seen 101° since July 15th 2018.