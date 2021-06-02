May 2020 weather review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As with any month in Arkansas, it seems there is always a few notable things. In this article, we will take a look back at what happened in the month of May.

TEMPERATURES:

Like April, unseasonably cool weather returned for parts of May. Despite there being 15 above normal days and only 13 below normal days this month, both the average high and lows ended up being below normal.

A lot of that result was thanks to the cooler than normal period from May 10th through the 15th. The average temperature was running anywhere from 4 to 11 degrees below normal. In addition to that, there were many nights during the first half of the month running below normal with upper 40s to lower 50s.

RAIN:

Since March, we have been running a deficit with monthly rainfall. May will be added to the list as we were 0.60″ shy of where we should have been.

In addition to finishing up May, meteorological spring (March-May) has wrapped up as well. While we were not far behind normal, we finished the season 2.55″ below normal.

Because of the continued low rain activity, we are also about 2.50″ below our year-to-date normal as well.

CLOUD COVER:

While rainfall may have been below normal for Little Rock, many locations outside of the metro received quite a bit of rainfall. All of this activity was thanks to an active weather pattern.

Part of how you can tell is the amount of cloud cover we dealt with for the month of May. We only had FOUR sunny to mostly sunny days recorded. On the other hand, we recorded 21 partly cloudy to mostly cloudy days with six overcast days.

SEVERE WEATHER:

Across the state, severe weather activity was present but not overly active. While severe weather can occur at any point during the year, the frequency is highest March through May.

Below are severe events that were reported to the National Weather Service: There were 5 tornadoes reported. We are now up to 16 tornadoes for the year. Straight-line wind damage was more common with 12 damage reports.

Tornadoes:

4.2 miles southeast of Muldrow to 4.5 miles southeast of Mountainburg (Sequoyah Co., OK

and Crawford Co., AR), May 3, 933 PM – An EF1 tornado had a path length of 28.8 miles. This

tornado had a path width of 2200 yards or 1.25 miles. One person was injured.

1.0 mile east of Muldrow to 3.5 miles west of Rena (Sequoyah Co., OK and Crawford Co.,

AR), May 3, 936 PM – An EF1 tornado had a path length of 10.3 miles.

4.0 miles north-northwest of Dyer to 5.6 miles north-northeast of Dyer (Crawford Co.), May

3, 1006 PM – An EF1 tornado had a path length of 2.7 miles.

2.1 miles northwest of Oak Grove Heights to 1.1 miles north-northeast of Oak Grove

(Greene Co.), May 4, 209 AM – An EF0 tornado had a path length of 2.3 miles.

0.8 mile south-southeast of Oppelo (Conway Co.), May 18, 723 PM – A brief EF0 tornado

had a path length less than 0.1 mile.

Thunderstorm Wind Damage:

Walnut Ridge (Lawrence Co.), May 4- 90 to 100 MPH wind

Fort Smith to Alma (Sebastian and Crawford Cos.), May 3- 80 to 90 MPH wind

Ashdown (Little River Co.), May 4- 80 to 90 MPH wind

Royal and Hot Springs to Fountain Lake (Garland Co.), May 4- 80 to 90 MPH wind

2.2 miles northwest of Walnut Ridge (Lawrence Co.), May 4- 80 to 90 MPH wind

Manson (Randolph Co.), May 4- 80 to 90 MPH wind

Alma to Ozark (Crawford and Franklin Cos.), May 3- 75 to 80 MPH wind

Russellville to Atkins (Pope Co.), May 3- 75 to 80 MPH wind

Horatio and Ben Lomond to Nashville (Sevier and Howard Cos.), May 4- 75 to 80 MPH wind

Bismarck (Hot Spring Co.), May 4- 75 to 80 MPH wind

Caddo Gap to Royal (Montgomery and Garland Cos.), May 4- 75 to 80 MPH wind

Fountain Lake to Benton (Garland and Saline Cos.), May 4- 75 to 80 MPH wind

Hail:

Mount Vernon (Faulkner Co.), May 9th- 2.75 inch size hail