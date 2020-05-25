Memorial Day Severe Weather Threat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although it looks Memorial Day will start off with mostly dry conditions, rain and storm development is likely to occur during the afternoon and last through the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL RISK (5%) for the western half of Arkansas Monday. While most storms won’t reach severe parameters, there is a chance that a few could.

The severe weather threat is low but not zero. Strong winds and heavy rain will likely accompany the storms that turn strong and/or severe. We may see flash flooding in areas of thunderstorm downpours, too. The system that will be coming into the state Monday also has potential to spark formation of a brief, spin-up tornado.

The system that will be moving into the state of Arkansas Monday afternoon is called a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV). It’s essentially a smaller area of low pressure that will cause winds to flow in a circular motion. The MCV will spin its way quickly across parts of the deep south, moving northeast into the Natural State. Due to the nature of its motion, both internally and directionally, tornado formation is not out of the question.

Storm development is expected to begin in the mid-late afternoon hours. In southwest and west Arkansas, storms from the MCV could form as early as 2-3 p.m.

Central Arkansas will likely not see storms enter the area until 6-8 p.m.

The Arkansas Storm Team will be watching the development and progression of storms throughout the day. Download the AST Weather App to your mobile devices to receive weather alerts and have access to the radar wherever you are.