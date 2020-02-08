Unsettled weather continues, cloudy and wet days ahead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Get ready for more clouds and wet weather next week. After some sunshine Saturday, clouds and showers return for Sunday. A cold front brings some rain Sunday evening through Monday morning, but that front stalls to our South, with a couple of waves of low pressure moving along the front during the week. A weak system moves along the front Tuesday with clouds and a few showers, but a much stronger system develops Wednesday pushing some potentially heavy rain into Arkansas Wednesday into Thursday.

Multiple rounds of rainfall will add up next week, with some areas potentially receiving 4 or more inches. Southern Arkansas is most at risk for heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding next week, but that will depend on how far South the front stalls.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on the changing conditions as they occur. In the meantime, you can check out the latest forecast here.