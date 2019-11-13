More Records Broken Wednesday Morning as Temperatures Reach New Lows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another morning of record breaking low temperatures across Arkansas. Temperatures once again fell to the low 20’s and teens Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Several locations broke records dating back decades. Little Rock reached a low of 17 ° . The previous record was 20 ° set back in 1986.

Wednesday morning’s low of 17 ° in Little Rock also ties November 29, 1976 for the third coldest temperature on record. The second coldest temperature on record was recorded on November 19, 1880 at 12 ° . The record coldest November temperatures is 10 ° , recorded on November 18, 1880. Both the first and second coldest temperature measurements were recorded when there was snow on the ground.

New Record Low Temperatures:

North Little Rock: 18°. Previous record: 19° in 1986.

Little Rock: 17°. Previous record: 20° in 1986.

El Dorado: 18°. Previous record: 23° in 1907.

Texarkana: 19°. Previous record 27° in 1986.

Blakely Mountain Dam: 16°. Previous record: 20° in 1986.

Conway: 16°. Previous record: 19° in 1911.

Fordyce: 16°. Previous record: 20° in 1911.

Malvern: 16°. Previous record: 20 in 1977, 1907.

Monticello: 16°. Previous record: 24° in 1986.

Russellville: 16°. Previous record: 18° in 1907.

Camden: 17°. Previous record: 18 in 1907.

Hot Springs Airport: 17°. Previous record: 21° in 1986.

Star City: 17°. Previous record: 21° in 1986.

Rohwer 2 NNE: 18°. Previous record: 25° in 1986.

Stuttgart Airport: 19°. Previous record: 25° in 2013. All-time record low for November.

Sparkman: 20°. Previous record: 23° in 1963.

Salem: 10°. Previous record: 18° in 2013.

Hardy: 11°. Previous record: 13° in 1920. Tied all-time record low for November.

Mammoth Spring: 11°. Previous record: 12° in 1986.

Batesville Airport: 13°. Previous record: 21° in 2013.

Clarksville 6 NE: 13°. Previous record: 22° in 2018. All-time record low for November.

Mena: 13°. Previous record: 16° in 1986, 1907. Tied all-time record low for November.

Murfreesboro 1 W: 13 ° . Previous record: 20 ° in 1982.

Alum Fork: 14°. Previous record: 18° in 1986.

Cabot: 14°. Previous record: 18° in 1986.

Little Rock AFB/Jacksonville: 14°. Previous record: 20° in 2013. Tied all-time record low for November.

Mount Ida: 15°. Previous record: 17° in 1986, 1920.

Sheridan: 15°. Previous record: 20° in 1950.

Searcy: 15°. Previous record: 17° in 1986.

Waldron: 15°. Previous record: 17° in 1986.

Tied Low Temperatures: