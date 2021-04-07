Multiple damage reports from Clinton from strong afternoon storms

CLINTON, Ark.- Around 5:15 PM, Wednesday, a line of strong storms was moving over north-central Arkansas.

After the storm passed, multiple damage reports started coming in from the Clinton area in Van Buren county.

Courtesy: Blaze Thomas

Courtesy: Blaze Thomas

One report was of a semi-truck being blown over on US-65. You can actually watch the truck being blown over in the video above. Around the 17 second mark, the truck tips over in the top right-hand portion of the screen. A big thank you to Kim Mahan for letting us share this video.

In addition to the semi-truck, there were also reports of structural damage southwest of where the semi-truck was blown over.

The National Weather Service is investigating. It is unknown at this time whether it was a tornado or straight-line wind damage that caused this.

We will update you as we learn more.