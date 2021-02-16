Multiple Record Temperatures Shattered Due To Historic Cold Conditions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With an arctic airmass in place and the first of two winter storms this week bringing several inches of snow to every square mile of the state, this set us up to see record temperatures being tested. Some records were just simply shattered.

Above are just some of the significant record lows that occurred this Tuesday morning. As you can see, a number of locations went below zero for the first in 60 years. Arkadelphia has never recorded a temperature this cold and their records date back to 1899.

Little Rock reached zero for the first time since December 23, 1989. That low of zero for Little Rock also shattered the previous record low for today, Feb. 16th, of 14°F which was set back in 1900. That was a standing 121-year-old record! The low of zero will also tie as the 5th coldest daily low temperature ever recorded for the month of February in Little Rock.

In addition to breaking that record, on Monday, Little Rock’s high temperature only made it to 14°F which broke the old low maximum temperature of 30°F which was set back in 1905.

The record low temperature for Monday of 13°F was also broken as Little Rock observed a low of 7°F.

The record low maximum temperature for Tuesday of 25°F set back in 1900 & 1958 was broken as we only reached a high of 18°F today.

One other record we are watching is the length of time that Little Rock stays at or below freezing. We are forecasting around eight consecutive days at or below freezing which would put this stretch in the top 3 longest stretches in recorded history. Records for Little Rock date back to the late 1800s.

On a final note, many have asked if there is any event in Arkansas history that compares to this current event. After researching this thought and also reaching out to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, there is comparable data that highlights both the arctic air mass intrusion and the two back-to-back winter storms in a statewide manner like what is happening. There were a few events that captured the cold aspect but not the snow setup while some captured the snow event but not the cold.