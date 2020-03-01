National Weather Service- Little Rock, AR – Scheduled Spotter Training Classes

Three planets put on a cool show early Saturday morning. Look east about an hour before sunrise near 5:30am cst to see Mars, Jupiter and Saturn line up diagonally in the sky.

Sunrise in Little Rock is 6:39am cst Saturday. Jupiter will be the easiest to spot as it is the brightest planet of the trio. Mars will be at the top of line with its red tint. Saturn will be the hardest to see, so look down to the horizon to spot the ringed planet. Binoculars help to see it better.

Weather conditions will be prime with a mostly clear sky. It will also be a waxing crescent moon. This makes conditions ideal to spot the planets easier since only 24% of the moon is lit.