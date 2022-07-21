LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drought conditions have worsened after weeks without significant rainfall for most of the state. A new drought monitor released Thursday shows this trend. Thursday’s drought monitor covers data through Tuesday, July 19th.

Current drought monitor.

Thursday’s drought monitor shows that much of the entire state is under some level of drought. Far north central Arkansas is now under an extreme drought (1.35% of the state). With much of northern and far southwestern Arkansas under a severe drought ( 25.43% of the state). Moderate drought blankets much of the rest of the state ( 64.17%) except the far southeast corner which is unseasonably dry (9.05%).

For comparison, here’s a look at last week’s drought monitor. Due to the lack of meaningful rainfall, almost every part of the state has seen worsened drought conditions.

Last week’s drought monitor.

Current burn bans across that state have remained the same with 67 out of 75 counties included. Wildfire danger across the state also remains the same. The western half of the state is at a high level of wildfire danger, with the eastern half at a moderate level.

Current burn bans across the state.

Current wildfire danger across the state.

Unfortunately, meaningful rainfall is not in the forecast for the next few days. Without significant rain, next week’s update is expected to continue the trend of worsening drought conditions.