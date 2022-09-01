LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As August comes to a close, no named tropical storms or hurricanes have developed in the Atlantic. This is the first time this has happened since 1997.

However, while August remained quiet, statistically hurricane season peaks in September. This looks to be the trend this year as well.

Tropical climatology

Right now there are three main areas to watch in the Atlantic. One has become a tropical storm as of September 1st.

Tropical Storm Danielle is currently located about 950 miles west of the Azores. Maximum sustained winds are around 60 mph. Currently, Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane in the next few days.

Tropical Storm Danielle

Another area to watch is a disturbance just east of the Leeward Islands. This area of low pressure is forecast to move west-northwest over the next few days. It has a 50% chance of development in the next 2 days and a 70% chance in the next 5 days.

Current tropical areas to watch

The other disturbance to watch is currently in the eastern tropical Atlantic. This broad area of low pressure has a low chance of development. Only a 20% chance of development in both the next 2 and 5 days.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on the conditions of the tropics.