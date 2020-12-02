November 2020 Weather Review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- November 2020 is now in the history books. With that, it is time to take a look back at how we did weather-wise.

Let’s start with temperatures. For the first time since March, we ended this month with an overall temperature average that was above normal. As you can see with the image above, the majority of the days in November registered above normal.

Most of the above normal readings were caused by consistent daily high temperatures being well above normal. You can see that by looking at the average high and low of the month. The average high was nearly four degrees above normal while the average low was only off by two-tenths of a degree.

The warmest reading this month was 80 degrees which occurred on the 9th & 10th. Normally the first freeze for Little Rock occurs around November 14th. We didn’t record the first official freezing temperature for the fall season until Nov. 30th.

Moving on to rainfall, or the lack thereof. For the second month in a row, Little Rock recorded a deficit for monthly rainfall.

The overall weather pattern remained more planted under ridging which discourages rainfall. In all, just a little more than two inches of rainfall was measured when the normal monthly total should be near five and a half inches.

With wrapping up November, this also means meteorological fall comes to an end. As with the rain deficit in October, these two months helped the fall rain total come up short. For fall, we were just shy of 9.5 inches. Fall rainfall should be near 13.4 inches.

Even with the drier conditions over the last two months, we will still end up at the end of 2020 with a surplus for the year. Normal yearly rainfall is 49.75 inches. So far, we have measured 55.27 inches.

Finally, let’s look at cloud cover. With more dry weather, that did translate to sunnier weather this go around. We only measured five cloudy days with 13 days at sunny to mostly sunny.

Other things to note:

November is in a period that we call Arkansas’ secondary severe weather season. While it was mostly quiet we did have one event which produced a tornado that was only on the ground for two minutes. It was rated an EF-1 and occurred around the community of Romance, AR located in White County.

Looking Ahead:

December 1st marks the first day of meteorological winter. While this winter season is forecast to be influenced under a La Nina pattern, we will have to see how it all unfolds.

A La Nina pattern for us in winter typically translates to an overall dry and warmer pattern but bouts of cold and winter weather can still occur. It is less likely but not a zero chance. Spurts of cold and or winter weather could occur in brief periods followed by longer periods of dry and warmer conditions.