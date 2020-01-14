NWS Confirms Multiple Tornadoes in AR from January 10-11 Storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe storms that ravaged the state of Arkansas on January 10-11, 2020 resulted in numerous reports of storm damage and the first few tornadoes of the year.

The National Weather Service offices in Tulsa, OK, Little Rock, AR and Jackson, MS have surveyed some of the damage and confirmed a total of ten tornadoes as of Monday evening.

EF-2 Tornado: Logan County, near Midway. Estimated wind peak between 111 and 135 mph. Path length was 13.6 miles.

EF-1 Tornado: Lonoke County, near the Seaton Community. Estimated wind peak between 86 and 110 mph. Path length was 130 yards.

EF-1 Tornado: Franklin County, near Ozark. Estimated wind peak between 95 and 105 mph. Path length was 3.9 miles.

EF-1 Tornado: Drew County, just south of Jerome. Path length was 0.8 miles.

EF-1 Tornado: Ashley County, near Milo. Estimated wind peak of 105 mph. Path length was 9.38 miles.

EF-1 Tornado: Ashley County, near West Crossett. Estimated wind peak of 108 mph. Path length was 4.47 miles.

EF-1 Tornado: Ashley County, near North Crossett. Estimated wind peak of 100 mph. Path length was 10.38 miles.

EF-2 Tornado: Ashley County, near Snyder. Began near Hamburg and continued into Chicot County. Estimated maximum wind 130 MPH. Path length 20.7 miles.

EF-1 Tornado: Chicot County South side of Lake Village. Short track tornado in Lake Village. estimated wind 99 MPH. Path length less than a quarter mile.

EF-1 Tornado: Chicot County near Lake Village. 1 Person injured. Tornado started 2 miles West of Lake Village and lifted 7 miles Northeast of Lake Village. Estimated winds 100 MPH. Path length 8.27 miles

Surveys are still ongoing in southeast Arkansas. The tornado count may increase or damage may be ruled a result of straight line winds. Check back for more updates.