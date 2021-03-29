NWS reports four tornadoes in northeast Arkansas during weekend storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in northeast Arkansas during the past weekend’s severe weather.

The NWS surveyed damage in Mississippi County where four tornado tracks were located from storms on March 27.

An EF-0 tornado was reported near Chelford, Ark. The NWS estimated to hit a peak wind of 70 mph and traveled around 0.7 miles.

Another EF-0 tornado was reported near Bassett, Ark, with estimated peak winds of 75 mph. The NWS estimates it traveled about 1.1 miles.

The Third tornado was reported near Marie, Ark. with an EF-1 rating. The NWS estimates it reached peak wind at 95 mph and traveled about 3.9 miles.

The fourth tornado was reported near Osceola, Ark. with an EF-1 rating. The NWS estimates winds reached 95 mph and traveled about 4.9 miles.

In addition to these tornadoes, NWS teams confirmed tornadoes in the eastern and southeastern parts of the state.

DeWitt cleaning up damage from EF2 tornado

Residents of the DeWitt area spent much of Sunday cleaning up after a pair of EF-2 tornadoes ripped through Saturday night, damaging farmland and a rice mill.