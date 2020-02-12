On This Day in AR Weather History: February 12

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On February 12, 1899, most weather reporting stations in the state of Arkansas recorded their all-time record low temperatures.

Little Rock recorded a record low temperature of -12°F, and Fort Smith dropped down to -15°F.

On February 12, most locations also had high temperatures below 10°F. The cities of Rogers and Fayetteville stand out though, because they recorded high temperatures below zero.

The United States was frozen over by three days of very cold conditions on February 11, 12 and 13 in 1899. According to the National Weather Service, during these three days, almost all stations in Arkansas reported temperatures below zero.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock

The coldest air settled in north Arkansas where the temperature ranged from near -20°F to -25°F. Meanwhile, here was only one “warm spot” reported – Prescott, AR had a temperature above zero, at 3°F.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock

This three-day cold weather event in February 1899 was most likely the coldest weather in the state since January 1864.