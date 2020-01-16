On This Day in AR Weather History: January 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On January 15, 1863, a winter storm struck the state of Arkansas resulting in heavy snowfall. The highest totals were recorded in east Arkansas.

According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock’s records, these locations saw the highest snowfall accumulations:

Clarendon: 13 inches

Pine Bluff to Arkansas Post: 8-12 inches

Little Rock area: 10-12 inches

Fort Smith: 12 inches

This weather event occurred during the Civil War, 157 years ago. In fact, the snow began falling just a couple days after the Battle of Arkansas Post, which was fought January 9-11, 1863 and resulted in a Union victory.

Excerpts from “The Texas Calvary’s Race to Reinforce Arkansas Post, January 1863” by Anne J. Bailey, published in the East Texas Historical Journal note soldiers descriptions of the winter weather’s effects on their livelihood and military actions. The cold and snowy weather forced troops to alter their movements, and required shifts to warm up inside shelters.

