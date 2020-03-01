On This Day in AR Weather History: March 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On March 1, 1997, one of the largest tornado outbreaks in Arkansas occurred.

March 1, 1997 is the largest tornado outbreak in Arkansas during the month of March since 1961. It ties the record for biggest tornado outbreak in March – tied with March 12, 1961.

A total of 16 tornadoes developed from southwest to central and northeast Arkansas. Arkadelphia, Shannon Hills and parts of Little Rock and Denmark were hit the hardest.

25 people died from this severe weather event, and over 400 people sustained injuries.

This severe weather event is now known in Arkansas as the “I-30 Tornado Outbreak.” Its name comes from the orientation of tornado formation, following along the I-30 corridor across central Arkansas.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock

About 1/3 of the counties in the state had a tornado track through it.

Tornado rating and amount: