LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On May 6, 1952, one location in east Arkansas recorded the earliest, triple digit, high temperature on record for the state. The town of Brinkley topped out at 100 degrees.

This record high temperature came after several days of unseasonably high temperatures, much warmer weather than normal.

As of 2020, this is still the earliest recorded 100 degree high temperature for the state of Arkansas.