On This Day in AR Weather History: Several severe thunderstorms and tornadoes moved through the state 35 years ago

Photo Courtesy of NWS Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On this day 35 years ago, several severe thunderstorms and tornadoes moved through the Natural Stae.

According to the National Weather Service- Weather Forecast Office in Little Rock, three tornadoes touched down in northwest Arkansas on October 16, 1984.

The strongest tornado was an F2 and hit in Crawford County from Dora to northeast of Cedarville, according to NWS Little Rock. Three people were injured.

NWS Little Rock says hail fell at Lake City for 10 minutes, damaging 1,500 vehicles, 600 roofs and many windows.

