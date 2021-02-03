On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: February 1-3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From February 1-3, 1886, a major snowstorm impacted the state of Arkansas. While the storm was responsible for producing one to two feet of snow in the northern half of the state, central and south Arkansas received much less snowfall.

The most impressive snow totals were in Benton County which reported 24-30 inches in some spots.

Snowfall totals from February 1-3, 1886. Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock.

Harrison, Judsonia and Newport all picked up 22-28 inches of snow. Russellville and Morrilton saw about 14-16 inches of snow. Fort Smith reported 10 inches.

Through much of central Arkansas, precipitation was a mixture of snow and sleet. In Little Rock, accumulation was very little. Around Sheridan about an inch of sleet was reported. Meanwhile, five inches of snow was reported at Malvern.

Map of snowfall totals from February 1-3. 1886. Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock.

Where sleet and snow mixed together, slushy roadways was a result, along with some damage to communication lines at the time.

This winter weather event also resulted in a big blast of cold air over the region. So much so that Harrison’s temperature fell to -16 degrees at one point.