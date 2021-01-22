On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: January 21-22, 2016

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Starting in the evening of the 21st and wrapping up during the early morning hours of the 22nd, a low-pressure system brought a winter wonderland to many across Arkansas.

Much of the state reported snow but the highest totals were centered in the Little Rock metro area. Some locations reported as much as eight inches of snow!

This event was significant because it is the last time that Little Rock has recorded more than one inch of snow. The last time we reported an inch of snow was January 15, 2018.

Many woke up to fresh powder covering the ground which meant a snow day for a number of schools. Below are images that were shared with us via social media during this event.