On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: January 27-30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Starting January 27, 1902, a sleet storm started impacting the Natural State. The storm lasted a total of three days, from the 27th to the 30th. Within that timeframe, six to eight inches of sleet fell in Arkansas.

Sleet forms when snow passes through a layer of warm air in the atmosphere, resulting in snow transitioning to rain. Before reaching the ground, the rain will pass through a shallow layer of freezing air, resulting in the rain freezing to ice pellets.

Credit: National Weather Service, Little Rock – Arkansas Winter Storm Database

The highest accumulations were around Baxter County in far north Arkansas, Craighead and Poinsett County in northeast Arkansas, Pulaski and Lonoke County in central Arkansas and Calhoun, Ouachita and Union county in south Arkansas.

Six to eight inches of sleet can cause significant problems. Not only was it a reason for traffic delays, but the National Weather Service in Little Rock reports damage to telegraph and telephone lines at the time as well as collapses of roofs.

Damage in the Little Rock area added up to more than $250,000.