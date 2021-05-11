On This Day in Arkansas Weather History: May 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four years ago to this day, May 11, 2017, severe thunderstorms occurred across the state. The strongest storms produced significant sized hail in parts of north central and west central Arkansas.

Hail up to four inches in diameter was reported in Cauthron (Logan County), Omaha (Boone County) and Bull Shoals (Marion County). The hail was about the size of a softball.

Such large hail can do a lot of damage, and just that is what happened in Boone County. The softball-sized hail resulted in dents and broken windows on vehicles in Omaha.

The softball-sized hail reported in Bull Shoals was the largest observed hailstone in the state in two years!