On this day, January 28th: The historic ice storm of 2009

Ice Accumulation in Northern Fulton County

Many remember the two historic back to back ice storms of 2000. Nine years later, there would be an event that would rival those events.

On January 27-29, 2009, a freezing layer of shallow air at the surface spread over areas of northern Arkansas with a plum of warm, moist air moving over the top. This combination caused a concerning freezing rain scenario.

Throughout the 27th, freezing rain continued across the north half of the state. By the afternoon, enough ice had accumulated that nearly 150,000 customers had already lost power according to the National Weather Service.

Ice Accumulation Jan 27th-28th, 2009 via National Weather Service

Late on the 27th into the 28th, freezing rain transitioned to all snow. As precip wrapped up on the morning of the 28th, nearly two inches of snow had fallen over the same area that received one to two inches plus of ice.

Snow Accumulation Jan 27th-28th, 2009 via National Weather Service

With all precipitation over, the damage that occurred was tremendous. It was estimated that 350,000 customers were without power.

South of Cave City along U.S. Hwy 167

Harrison (Boone County)

Cave City (Sharp County)

Omaha (Boone County)

Salem (Fulton County)



Hindsville (Madison County)

Evening Shade (Sharp County)

It took power companies weeks to repair the damage. An estimated 30,000 poles had to be replaced. Sadly, in addition to damage, 18 people lost their lives which were caused by hypothermia, downed trees/power lines, or traffic-related.

This quote is from Mel Colemen, the CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative. It sums up the situation in a way many can relate: “In all of my years I have never seen anything that compares to the damage this storm has caused. From the beginning forecasts yesterday morning it seemed the worst could happen, but we tried to believe it wouldn’t happen. It did happen. I am sure your service areas look a lot like ours…I have yet to see a mature tree standing that was not severely damaged. Just opening the door to the outside sounds like a war zone, with the continuous sounds of trees and limbs breaking…like gunshots over the next hill. At this point, we have no idea as to the extent to the distribution system has been damaged, but it has to be bad…bad. My closing thoughts for the night: I sincerely hope that each of you make it through this disaster stronger than when you went in. This event will take everything we have…from our spirit to our never-ending dedication to our members…to get us through this. It will take days and possibly weeks…but it will come together. Good luck, stay safe & hang in there.”

All photos, including courtesy, and the quote above can be found in the historic event section of the National Weather Service Little Rock website.