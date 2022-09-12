LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This past weekend the Harvest moon was completely full. Many Arkansans flooded social media with pictures of the bright orange orb. But why did it look so orange to us in the Natural State?

This weekend’s Harvest moon appeared orange because of the time it rose above the horizon. Moonrise was around 8 pm both Saturday and Sunday night. This meant most people were still awake while the moon was low in the night sky.

This is important because the moon will only look orange while it is low in the sky. This is the same reason the sun is orange during sunrise and sunset. When the moon/sun is low in the sky, the atmosphere you are looking through is much thicker than when it’s directly overhead. The visible colors with shorter wavelengths get scattered by the thicker atmosphere and only the red and orange colors are left.

But Sunday, September 11th the moon stayed orange for longer than normal. This happened because the atmosphere was full of smoke.

Smoke from the California wildfires blew over Arkansas late Sunday night and allowed us to enjoy our orange Harvest moon for a few hours longer.

As the moon rose higher in the sky it eventually appeared bright white. By then most Arkansans were asleep.

