Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve been star gazing this month, you might’ve seen a meteor or two shoot across the sky. During the month of October, Earth passes through debris from Halley’s Comet which results in the production of the Orionid Meteor Shower.

The peak activity of this meteor shower, however, actually occurs tonight! During the pre-dawn hours of October 21, up to 20 meteors may be seen per hour where there is little to no light pollution.

According to the American Meteor Society, the best time to see the meteors fly is between 1 a.m. CDT and dawn when the Orionid radiant is more than 30 degrees above the horizon.

Also this year, there should be little interference from the moon as it will be a waxing crescent and on the opposite of the sky.

To view the meteor shower, you can look anywhere in the sky. If you blink, though, you may miss a meteor! They move very quickly, at about 147,000 mph!

For viewing conditions and a look at the weather tonight, click here.