Overnight storms cause damage to parts of west-central and southwest Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- As a large cluster of thunderstorms began to move into the state after 2 am, the chance for severe weather was low but not zero. Brief but strong wind gusts were the primary concern.

As mentioned on the air and online, far western and southwest Arkansas was the area to watch for activity along the line which could be strong to severe.

That part of the forecast verified as reports started to trickle in of downed trees and damage to structures. Around a half dozen reports were received of damage from Polk, Montgomery, Sevier, Little River, Miller and Lafayette counties.

Based on radar imagery wind gusts in the area could have ranged anywhere from 50 to 70 mph.

One viewer sent us these photos of a tree that had fallen on a home on Vandervoort Avenue in De Queen, AR. Those in the home are said to be unharmed.

Courtesy: Amanda Byrd

Courtesy: Amanda Byrd

Courtesy: Amanda Byrd

Courtesy: Dalton McCullough

Another notable report received was from the EZ Mart gas station in De Queen where the awning collapsed that covers the gas pumps.

At 7:30 this morning, poweroutage.us was reporting nearly 14 thousand electric customers were without power. As of writing, this article around 9:30 am, that number has dropped to less than four thousand.

As far as rainfall goes amounts from yesterday evening through this morning, spanned from a tenth of an inch to near an inch and a half. While De Queen and Texarkana did observe rainfall, there were errors with both sites being able to report.

Rainfall for Thursday, May 7th, 2020