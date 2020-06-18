Ozone Action Advisory issued for Central Arkansas Friday

From The National Weather Service in Little Rock, Ark – The ozone forecast for Friday, June 19th, is code orange, which means it’s time to get serious about ozone pollution in central Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the Arkansas Department of Health has declared an ozone action advisory for Friday, in Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke, Grant, Perry and Saline counties.

Code orange conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion on Friday. Symptoms of ozone exposure may include shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, headaches, nausea, and eye and throat irritation.

To help reduce ozone formation, avoid driving at peak times during the day, such as lunchtime. Postpone or combine errands. Keep your car well-tuned and avoid jack rabbit starts and excessive idling. Refuel motor vehicles and mow lawns during the late afternoon or evening hours only.

From ADEQ – “While ozone is not emitted directly from automobiles, the unstable compound is formed in the atmosphere through a complex set of chemical reactions involving hydrocarbons, oxides of nitrogen, and sunlight. The rate at which the reactions proceed is related to both temperature and intensity of the sunlight. Because of this, problematic ozone levels occur most frequently on hot summer afternoons.”

For more information on ozone, contact metro plan at 501-372-3300.

For more information on health effects, call the Arkansas Department of Health at 501-661-2000. Additional information may also be obtained from the air division of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality at 501-682-0744.

For more explanation on how the ozone index is determined click HERE.

For more information on what the expect value is being forecast for tomorrow, click HERE.