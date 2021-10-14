Parts of Arkansas could see severe weather Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Cloudy and rainy conditions are in the forecast for the rest of the workweek. This prolonged period of unsettled weather is caused by both the remnants of a former hurricane and a frontal boundary.

Former hurricane Pamela made landfall on the west coast of Mexico as a category one Hurricane. Soon after making landfall, it weakened into a tropical depression. The moisture associated with Pamela then made its way into Texas, Oklahoma, and western parts of Arkansas. This is why the National weather service issued a flash flood watch there.

The area in green was under a flash flood watch from Wednesday night until Thursday evening. Fort Smith saw more than 4″ of rain Friday night.

A cold front will enter parts of western Arkansas early Friday morning. For the Little Rock Metro, the timing will be closer to the early afternoon. It will exit the state Friday evening. Behind the front, there will be a breezy northwest wind and much cooler temperatures.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday caused by the cold front.

The combination of the remnants of hurricane Pamela and the cold front is why we are forecasting a risk of severe weather on Friday. The storm prediction center has parts of Arkansas under a Marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) and a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for Friday. The Marginal risk is the green shaded area that covers most of the state. This means these locations have a very low chance to see severe weather. The Slight risk is the yellow shaded area that is located over the far northeast part of the state. This area has a slightly higher chance to see severe thunderstorms. For both of these regions, the biggest concern is for damaging winds, but hail and a weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Centers severe weather risk for Friday.

